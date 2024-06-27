MUI Urges House’s Members Involved in Online Gambling to Face Trial

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas has called for DPR (House of Representatives) and DPRD (Regional Representatives Council) members engaged in online gambling to face legal action and be tried in court.

“Anwar stated, ‘I urge the police to process those who have violated the law and regulations and to refer their cases to the prosecution for trial in court and to impose appropriate punishments,'” said Anwar on Thursday, as reported by CNN Indonesia.

Anwar also called on the Ethics Council of the House (MKD) to adjudicate the ethics of DPR/DPRD members involved in online gambling to maintain the honor and dignity of the legislative institutions.

He urged the government to close access to online gambling and to crack down on its organizers to prevent future cases.

“Anwar mentioned, ‘It is necessary to seriously investigate the origin of the wealth they have acquired and used for gambling, as there is strong suspicion that they have resorted to illicit and forbidden means such as corruption, theft, extortion, and robbery to satisfy their gambling desires,'” he said.

Anwar referred to the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center’s (PPATK) findings of around 63,000 online gambling transactions linked to the DPR-DPRD. He believes this discovery indicates that some DPR-DPRD members are suffering from gambling addiction.

Anwar stated, “Public representatives should set an example and serve as role models for the people to abide by the laws and regulations.”

“However, this is the opposite. Such actions clearly cannot be accepted because they could clearly harm themselves, their families, others, the nation, and the country,” he said.

Earlier suspicions of lawmakers’ involvement in online gambling transactions surfaced during a working meeting between the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and the DPR’s Commission III on Wednesday.

PPATK revealed data showing over 1,000 DPR, DPRD members, and staff within the Secretariat involved in online gambling transactions. PPATK disclosed that these transactions totaled 63,000, with transaction amounts reaching up to Rp25 billion per person. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)