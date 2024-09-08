Onging Israeli Offensive, Internet Service Cut off in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Internet service was cut off in the central and southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian telecom company Paltel said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the company said the home internet service was disrupted by the ongoing Israeli offensive in the area.

“Our crews are working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible,” it added.

The blockaded enclave has faced several communications and internet outages amid a brutal Israeli offensive that has left more than 41,000 dead since last October.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)