One Person Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian was killed and dozens of others injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes on Beit Hanoun area in the north of the Gaza Strip, which raised the number of people killed today in Gaza from the Israeli strikes to 21, according to local sources.

They said Israeli warplanes attacked several targets in the north and center of the Gaza Strip, killing one and injuring dozens of others, Wafa reported.

A total of 21 people have been killed today in the Israeli strikes in northern Gaza and 75 were injured, among them four said to be critical. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)