OIC Urges India’s Troops to Withdraw from Kashmir Valley

Islamabad, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urged India to withdraw armed forces from the Himalayan valley, Kashmir.

The Chairperson of the OIC Human Rights Council, Adama Nana gave a speech at a webinar organized by the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) on Tuesday. Anadolu Agency reported.

The OIC also condemned the year-long shutdown and blackout of communications in Indian-run Kashmir.

“The Indian government has persecuted human rights activists and innocent people with false accusations under cruel law which is a serious violation of international law,” Nana said.

Several leaders from Muslim countries, including top diplomats, attended the virtual conference.

He added continuous locking had caused huge economic losses in the region.

The condition of the Kashmir population is also increasingly worrisome because India is exerting systemic persecution of Kashmiri Muslims, he added.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said during the talks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had closed all dialogue doors and used force against innocent people in Kashmir.

“India has mobilized more than 900,000 troops in Kashmir and committed atrocities against innocent people,” he said.

He had submitted two documents to the UN Security Council on Monday regarding human rights violations in Kashmir and another that outlined the disputed valley law case.

Akram urged the international community to support the legitimate goal of Kashmiris to get their rights in accordance with UNSC resolutions. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)