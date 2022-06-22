OIC Calls on International Community to Fight Hate Speech

New York, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) calls on the international community to fight hate speech and provocations against religion, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday (June 21).

“The OIC calls on the international community to show a collective determination to confront all manifestations of hate speech including xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram said on behalf of the OIC in a speech at the United Nations Summit on fighting hate speech.

The Muslim bloc expresses deep concern over the defamation of the Prophet Muhammad by officials of India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.

Akram also mentioned other forms of anti-Islam provocation, including the republishing of provocation cartoons for the French magazine Charlie Hebdo and the burning of copies of the Quran during anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden.

Akram warned that “if left unchecked, it could erode peace and development, as it creates the conditions for conflict, religious tensions and wide-scale human rights violations, and can become a forerunner to atrocities.”

He ended his speech by condemning “the practice of insulting Islam, Christianity, Judaism and other religions,” adding that the OIC “is opposed to all acts of hatred and violence on the basis of religion or belief.”

The holding of the meeting by the United Nations to mark the first International Day to Fight Hate Speech comes amid anger in the Muslim world over insults by a spokesman for India’s ruling party against the Prophet Muhammad. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)