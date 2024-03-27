Number of Death Toll in Gaza Increases to 32,400

Gaza, MINA – At least 32,414 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 74,787 other Palestinians have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed at least 81 people and injured 93 others in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The Israeli war, now in its 172nd day, has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

While Hamas welcomed the resolution, Israel rejected the cease-fire call and vowed to continue its war on the Palestinian enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)