Not Willing to Meet Israel, Sudanese Judo Withdraws From Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tokyo, MINA – Sudanese judo athlete Mohamed Abdalrasool, withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to avoid the possibility of facing opponents Israel.

The Wafa news agency reported that Sudanese athlete Abdalrasool did not appear to face Israel’s Tohar Butbul in the men’s 73 kilogram class, despite having previously considered competing.

Butbul was listed as “No Competitor” in what was supposed to be a duel with Abdalrasool today.

The International Judo Federation did not immediately announce the reason why Abdalrasool did not compete, while the Sudanese Olympic officials did not immediately comment on the decision.

Abdalrasool became only the second athlete to drop out of the Olympics before facing Butbul, following in the footsteps of Algerian judo Fethi Nourine, who had to leave early from the Olympics.

Last week, Abdalrasool was scheduled to face Fethi Nourine of Algeria. The winner of that match will face Butbul, but Nourine withdrew before their bout to avoid a possible encounter with the Israeli athlete.

Nourine decided to withdraw from the possible match against Butbul, citing his support for the Palestinian cause as the reason behind his decision.

“We were unlucky with the draw. We have Israeli rivals and that’s why we have to withdraw. We have made the right decision,” said Amar Benikhlef, Nourine’s coach.

In January, Sudan signed the Abrahamic Treaty with the United States, paving the way for the African nation to normalize relations with Israel, but a report earlier this month said Sudan was disappointed with the outcome of the normalization agreement. The deal was widely protested in Sudan.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Several events and preliminary matches have already started on July 21. (T/RE1)

