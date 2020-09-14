Palestinians Call for Solidarity over the Victims of Flood in Sudan

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the Gaza Strip participated in solidarity actions over the floods that hit Sudan.

Solidarity activists carried slogans calling on the world’s Muslims to support Sudan and stand by his side to overcome his ordeal, Quds Press reported.

“We stand today in solidarity with the Sudanese people and convey a message to the whole world that the people in Sudan are suffering terribly from the floods that killed more than 100 people and more than 100,000 homes,” said Diab Al-Jarro, Mayor of Deir Al-Balah, Central Gaza Strip.

He emphasized that the Palestinian people stand with the Sudanese people even though they can only pray or talk.

“The Sudanese people always stand with our people in the most difficult circumstances and do not hesitate to stand beside our people and all the oppressed people on earth, and express their hope that this tragedy can be overcome,” he said.

Community leader Maher Al-Hawali, appealed to the Arabs and Muslims to offer assistance to our people in Sudan.

“This attitude emerges from a sense of responsibility, obligation, morals and ethics, and the brotherhood of Islam and humanity,” he said.

Since the start of the rainy season in June, the number of flood victims due to rain in Sudan has reached 106 people, according to a statement from the Sudanese Interior Ministry on Saturday.

On September 5, the Sudanese Defense and Security Council declared a country-wide state of emergency for a period of 3 months to deal with heavy rain and floods, deeming it a “natural disaster area.” (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)