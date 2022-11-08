Nine Keys of the Success of Saladin Al-Ayyubi in Liberating Al Aqsa Mosque

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Ambassador of Al-Quds, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

Saladin’s full name is Yusuf bin Najmuddin Al-Ayyubi (born 1138 AD – died March 4, 1193). He was a Muslim commander and fighter from Tikrit (northern Iraq).

Saladin continued the struggle of his predecessor Nuruddin Zanki, and his predecessor Imaduddin Zanki.

He was successful in the Battle of Hittin (3-4 July 1187), one of the most important battles of the history of the Crusade. The Muslim troops under the leadership of Saladin Ayyubi succeeded in defeating the Crusaders and liberating the area of ​​Jerusalem.

The success took a long and complex process that had been carried out by Commander Saladin.

According to Aqsainsitute, there are nine keys to the success of his success in liberating the Aqsa Mosque:

1. Maintain a clean heart.

Intentions that are straight, sincere and only oriented to the hereafter and the pleasure of Allah alone had always been emphasized by Saladin.

2. Consistency in performing tahajjud (middle night Prayer)

Bahauddin bin Syaddad, Saladin’s main advisor, said that Saladin always performed tahajjud and he was very happy to hear the reading of the Quran. In between battles, he often sat listening to the reading of the Quran that his soldiers read until he shed tears.

3. Establish brotherhood with all Muslims

Every Monday and Thursday, Saladin always attended open meetings attended by fuqaha, qadhis and scholars.

4. Cultivate love for the Three Important Mosques

Saladin always tried to grow the love of the mosque in the hearts of all Muslims, especially the Great Mosque of Mecca, Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

5. Prepare all abilities

Including physical, mental and spiritual abilities.

6. Observing the enemy’s strength.

Saladin observed the strength of Allah’s enemies fighting Muslims so that he knew how to deal with them.

7. Instill a sense of optimism.

Salahuddin always instills a sense of optimism, confidence, and fighting spirit in Muslims that Al-Aqsa will definitely be freed if they have a commitment to Islamic law.

8. Preparing regeneration

Saladin was very concerned about how to prepare the next generation on an ongoing basis. He prepared his younger generation for jihad to liberate Al-Aqsa by providing a proper place to live and teaching materials about the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

9. Move Systematically.

Saladin and his troops moved systematically. Saladin’s troops moved towards Al-Quds via the western route, then his entire army surrounded Al-Quds. This siege lasted for 12 days so that Saladin’s troops could punch a hole in the fortress of Al-Quds on the northeast side.

Those are the keys to Saladin Al-Ayyubi’s success in liberating the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and Palestine, as well as the Sham region, which we can emulate, follow and pass on to the next generation. Amen. (T/ri/RE1)

Source: Masjidil Aqsha Tanggung Jawab Seluruh Umat Islam. Authors: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur and Ali Farkhan Tsani. Publisher: AWG, March 2022.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)