Netherlands and Morocco Reject Israeli Annexation Plan

Ramallah, MINA – The governments of Netherlands and Morocco on Saturday, June 13, expressed their opposition to the proposed Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying the plan breaches international law and resolutions.

Stef Blok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, and Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, reiterated the country’s position on the illegal Israeli settlements, describing them as an obstacle to achieving peace and a two-state solution. WAFA News reported.

Responding to a question by Thierry Baudet, leader of the Dutch Forum for Democracy, the two ministers confirmed that an Israeli annexation will be a breach of international law and that accepting it will be a dangerous precedent in other conflict areas.

They expressed the Netherlands and the European Union’s commitment to pressure Israel to refrain from going ahead with the annexation.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Morocco affirmed its rejection of all unilateral steps and measures that may be taken by the Israeli authorities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including the West Bank or in East Jerusalem.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, said any Israeli annexation of occupied lands would breach the principle of internationally agreed two-state solution, as well as undermine all efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

He said his country will remain a key supporter of the Palestinian just cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to live in freedom and dignity.

Bourita added that Morocco was concerned about the dangerous repercussions of an Israeli annexation to the security and stability of the entire region. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)