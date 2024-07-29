Netanyahu’s End Will be Like Hitler’s’: Turkish FM

Ankara, MINA – Türkiye said early Monday that “just as the end of the genocidal Hitler came, so too will be the end of the genocidal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu.”

“Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“Humanity will stand with the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians,” it added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on X that “our President has become the voice of humanity’s conscience.”

“Those who seek to silence this voice, especially international Zionist circles including Israel, are in a state of great panic.

“History has ended the same way for all genocidal perpetrators and their supporters,” he added.

The statements came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz made defamatory and insulting remarks targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on social media. (T/RE1/P2)

