Netanyahu Vows to Defeat Hamas Despite Having to ‘Stand Firm against the World’

Tel Aviv, MINA – The leaders tasked with directing Israel’s war on Gaza vowed on Saturday to continue military attacks aimed at defeating the Hamas group, resisting international pressure to slow it down or stop it, and promised to “stand firm against the world” if needed.

In a joint press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz rejected growing international criticism regarding the civilian costs of the war. The Times of Israel reported.

They also urged Western leaders to provide support to Israel because according to them, the victory of the occupied country would mean victory for the whole world.

This rejection came after several countries at the weekend expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged more action to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure humanitarian aid reaches them, saying that “too many Palestinians have been killed” during the war.

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that there was “no justification” for Israel’s alleged bombing of “these babies, these women, these old people.”

He repeated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza and told the BBC: “There is no reason to do that and it has no legitimacy. So we urge Israel to stop.”

In a news conference Saturday evening, Netanyahu urged world support for his opposition to a ceasefire that does not include the return of hundreds of hostages held in Gaza by Palestinian fighters.

He also called on the United States to join in the demand for the destruction of Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)