Netanyahu Urges Creation of Anti-Iran “Abraham Alliance”

Washington, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to urge the creation of a regional anti-Iranian security pact that he dubbed the “Abraham Alliance”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Netanyahu told lawmakers that the world saw “a glimpse” of his proposed pact on April 14 when Arab states and the US intercepted a slew of Iranian missiles and drones bound for Israel that were launched by Tehran in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack on Iran’s Consulate in Damascus that killed senior military officials.

The alliance would be a “natural extension” of normalization agreements known as the “Abraham Accords” that Israel brokered with Arab states during the Trump administration, said Netanyahu.

“All countries that are at peace with Israel and all those countries who will make peace with Israel should be invited to join this alliance,” he added in the address that drew repeated ovations from lawmakers with the notable exception of Rep. Rashida Tlaib who held up a two-sided black and white sign that read: “War criminal” and “Guilty of Genocide.”

Turning to his war against the besieged Gaza Strip, Netanyahu reiterated his demands for “total victory,” saying Israel would not stop until it was achieved.

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, and its rule in Gaza, and bring all our hostages home,” he said. “That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)