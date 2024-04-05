Select Language

Latest
-363 min. agoIsrael Continues to Prevent UNRWA from Providing Aid to Northern Gaza
-300 min. agoPresident Jokowi is Scheduled to Pray Eid Al-Fitr at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta 
-284 min. agoNetanyahu Reiterates His Rejection of Palestinian State
-257 min. agoUS Approves Transfer of Thousands Additional bombs to Israel
6 hours agoBiden: Killing Aid Workers in Gaza "Unacceptable"
Slideshow

Netanyahu Reiterates His Rejection of Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [MathKnight/Flickr]

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his absolute rejection Thursday of a Palestinian state when he met a US delegation of Republican lawmakers, according to a statement from his office, Anadolu Agency reports.

The delegation is visiting Israel on behalf of the pro-Israel lobby group, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“There is an attempt to shove a Palestinian state down our throats,” Netanyahu told the delegation.

“The vast majority of Israelis oppose such a thing,” he added.

Netanyahu also reviewed developments in the ongoing Israeli onslaught against Gaza, with the delegation, and his efforts to release Israeli hostages that are being held in the enclave.

Also Read:  ISRAEL, JORDAN AGREE ON AL-AQSA MOSQUE SURVEILLANCE

The Israeli premier spoke with US President Joe Biden on the telephone earlier Thursday during which Biden threw his weight behind an immediate cease-fire to halt the violence in the coastal enclave “to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians.”

The American president implored Netanyahu “to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home.”

Hamas said Thursday that there is still no progress in indirect talks with Israel on a cease-fire deal because Tel Aviv is “intransigent,” and has rejected every proposal that has been put forward. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news