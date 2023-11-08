Netanyahu: No Stopping War on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday Israel does not intend to “stop” its devastating war against the besieged Gaza Strip, which has been continuing for 32 days, claiming the army “intends to continue until the end”.

According to Middle East Monit8or, it came during statements to soldiers at the Tzeelim military base, in the south of Israel.

Later, Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, said the head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, is primarily responsible for the 7 October surprise infiltration into Gaza by the Palestinian resistance. Claiming that Sinwar “is hiding in a basement, and has become… separated from surroundings” and that “Hamas’s leadership hierarchy is eroding.”

“We are determined to achieve our goal and accomplish the mission, which is to dismantle Hamas and its military and authoritarian capabilities and reach its leaders and fighters. We will fight to achieve our goal of eliminating Hamas, returning the detainees, and changing the situation in Gaza,” he added.

Gallant claimed the Israeli army is “advancing from the north and south and is now operating in the heart of Gaza City, and we are fighting inside residential areas.”

He added that the besieged Gaza Strip has “turned into the largest terrorist base in the world,” noting that “a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons must serve to return the detainees first.”

He pointed out that Israel will be subjected to mounting international pressure during the coming period, and added, “We will have to make difficult decisions,” stressing that the Israeli army is determined to continue the war on the Gaza Strip until the stated goals are achieved and will not agree to a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)