Nanggala 402 Submarine Broke Into Three Parts

Denpasar, MINA – Sunken Indonesian Nanggala-402 submarine in Bali sea and its entire crew are declared dead.

Chief of Navy (KSAL) Admiral Yudo Margono said Nanggala-402 was declared broke into three parts.

Yudo initially said that the search for Nanggala-402 was carried out by Indonesian Warship Rigel by using a multibeam echosounder to detect underwater images.

The detection was also assisted by MV Swift Rescue from Singapore. MV Swift Rescue pulled out an ROV for follow up underwater contact.

“The Singapore ROV got visual contact at a position of 07 degrees 48 minutes 56 seconds south and 114 degrees 51 minutes 20 seconds east, which is precisely from datum 1, where the sinking of Nanggala was approximately 1,500 yards to the south at a depth of 838 meters,” Yudo said in a statement press conference in Bali on Sunday.

Found parts of KRI Nanggala-402. Yudo confirmed that the KRI Nanggala-402 was split.

“So there the Nanggala was divided into three parts,” explained Yudo.

“These are open parts, these are scattered, it is not very clear because maybe the depth of the sea was still not too bright this morning, yes, these are still parts of the ship’s interior,” Yudo explained.

Previously, Indonesian National Army Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto Hadi said that all the crew members of the Nanggala-402 Submarinw were declared dead.

“Based on the authentic evidence, it can be stated that the Nanggala-402 has sunken and all of its crew have died,” said Hadi.

Hadi expressed his condolences for the death of the crew of the Nanggala-402. 53 crew members of Nanggala-402 died while on duty. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)