Nabulsi and His Companions, DespiteTheir Affiliation with Fatah, Were Pursued by PA

Nablus, MINA – Today, Wednesday, Israeli affairs specialist Elior Levy said that Ibrahim al-Nabulsi and his companions, despite their affiliation with the Fatah movement, have been pursued by the Palestinian Authority’s security services within the security coordination, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Levy said, “Nabulsi and his companions belong to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which is the military arm of Fatah, but what happened on the ground is that they were pursued by Abu Mazen’s security devices and by Israel. There are no sources of funding to rely on, so they turned to Islamic Jihad.”

He pointed out that the rapprochement between them and Islamic Jihad caused a state of anxiety among the Palestinian security services and Israel as well, and each of them did their utmost to sever the relationship between them.

Yesterday, Tuesday, three Palestinian young men, including, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, were killed, and 40 others were wounded, five of them critical, during the Israeli occupation forces storm of the city of Nablus. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)