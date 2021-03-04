Myanmar’s Military Not Afraid Over International Sanctions

Yangon, MINA – Myanmar’s military junta is ready to accept international sanctions regarding the coup they carried out on February 1, thus quoted from Republika on Thursday.

The United Nations (UN) special envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said in conversations with Myanmar’s deputy military chief Soe Win, she had warned that the military would face crackdowns from several countries and isolation in response to the coup.

“The answer is, ‘we are used to sanctions and we can survive.’ When I also warned that they would be isolated (by the international community), the answer was ‘We have to learn to walk with just a few friends’,” said Burgener.

Burgener said Soe Win stated that the junta would hold another general election after one year. Burgener last spoke with Soe Win over the phone on February 15th. Now, Burgener communicates with the Myanmar military junta using letters.

A military coup took place in Myanmar on February 1 that toppled a civilian government. The military arrested elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a number of other influential political figures.

In addition, the military had shut down internet services to silence the criticism of activists and the public on social media. The military coup drew criticism and massive protests in Myanmar.

The military says the coup was carried out because of rigging in the November 8 election, which was won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD). Myanmar’s Election Commission rejects the allegations.

Burgener suspected that the Myanmar military was trying to paralyze the NLD by arresting a number of the party’s main figures. Ultimately, the NLD will be banned and the military will hold re-elections to win votes and come to power.

“Obviously, in my opinion, the tactic now is to investigate the NLD people to imprison them. In the end the NLD will be banned and then they have new elections, where they want to win, and then they can continue to power, “Burgener said. (T/RE1)

