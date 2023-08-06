Myanmar Military Arrests 6 Residents and Burns 10 Houses in Sagaing Region

Naypyidaw, MINA – The Myanmar military junta arrested six residents on May 24 2023 and burned 10 houses this week, in the Sagaing region, Myanmar.

Residents of Ayadaw township, Sagaing region, said troops fired heavy artillery and then stormed Baw Kone village around dawn on Wednesday, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

“They entered the village by firing heavy artillery and using pistols,” said one resident who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals.

“Six villagers were taken hostage. They have not been released. Their names are still unknown as we are on the run for safety. And no one knows whether they live or die. We can’t expect anything until they come back.”

Local residents added that the hostages were taken to the village of Naung Gyi Aing, where troops are temporarily located.

A member of the Ayadaw township’s People’s Defense Force said his militia fought with troops hours before the storming of the village.

“The clashes broke out only a few minutes. But we had to withdraw because they had more weapons,” he said.

“We easily beat them, but we have no firepower,” he continued.

Local residents say nearly 8,000 residents from nine villages, including Baw Kone, have fled the junta’s assault.

Radio Free Asia (RFA) tried to ask for confirmation from the spokesperson for the military junta for the Sagaing region, Saw Naing, but there was no answer. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)