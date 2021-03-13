AICHR: Myanmar Military Committs Violence in A Structure Manner

Jakarta, MINA – The ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR), the representative of Indonesia, said the violence perpetrated by the Myanmar military against demonstrators was systematic, structured and coordinated instead of being reactive in nature.

“This action is not only ad-hoc or temporary, but is indeed well-organized and systematic,” said Indonesian Representative to AICHR Yuyun Wahyuningrum during a virtual discussion on the 40 days of Myanmar’s coup on Friday Jakarta.

He also received videos in which security forces destroyed property, looted shops and opened fire on residents’ homes.

“So far as many as 2,000 people have been detained,” she said.

Yuyun reiterated the insistence of four AICHR commissioners from four ASEAN countries, namely Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand who urged Myanmar to comply with and respect the principles contained in the ASEAN Charter and the ASEAN Declaration of Human Rights.

“We remember the goals and principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including adherence to the rule of law, good governance and principles of democracy and constitutional governance, as well as the promotion and protection of human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms,” said Yuyun.

Meanwhile, Tint Zaw Hein, Co-Founder of Yone Htwet Sot (Let’s step out), a pro-democracy organization in Myanmar, said around 73 people have died since the military launched a coup on February 1.

“It’s very difficult for me to explain what’s happening in Myanmar right now,” Hein said emotionally.

Hein said the Myanmar people were only demonstrating peacefully, but the Myanmar military shot at him.

“This is very scary and this is happening in Myanmar,” Hein said.

Hein called on countries and institutions at the global level, especially Asia, not to recognize the Myanmar military regime as a legitimate government.

“Don’t give legitimacy to the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military). I ask Asian countries, “said Hein.

Hein believes that democracy will be victorious in Myanmar defeating the military regime that carried out a coup against legitimate rule.

“There should be no more coup government in the 21st century,” Hein said. (T/RE1)

