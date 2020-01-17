Myanmar to Release Rohingya Genocide Alleged Investigation Results this Month

Yangon, Myanmar – The Investigation Results of the Independent Investigation Commission (ICOE) of the 2017 genocide alleged to the Myanmar Military will be released this month.

“Accountability through domestic criminal justice is the norm,” State Adviser Aung San Suu Kyi said last month when he took a stand at the International Court of Justice in The Hague to defend the country against genocide charges against the Rohingya Muslim minority, Aljazeera reported.

Speaking to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Aung San Suu Kyi said an internal investigation by ICOE was ongoing and that the Commission’s report would explain what really happened in 2017.

“At present, no other fact-finding body in the world has collected relevant first-hand information about what happened at Rakhine in 2017, at the same level as the Independent Investigation Commission,” she said.

The Myanmar government itself has rejected the UN findings and severely limited the ability of neutral observers and journalists to carry out investigations.

Zaw Htay, Spokesperson for the President’s Office, said the commission was made in response to “false accusations made by the UN Agencies and other international communities.”

In this regard, activists and independent observers are pessimistic about the results to be delivered, despite promises of accountability from the Government of Myanmar. There were concerns about the independence of ICOE from the start.

“We don’t trust the Investigation Commission, which was formed by the Myanmar government for genocide, because the government is not sincere to investigate crimes committed against the Rohingya community,” Khin Maung, Executive Director of the Rohingya Youth Association told AlJazeera.

Myanmar Military has been accused of genocide by the United Nations and other communities for brutal acts against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the country, which pushed more than 740,000 people to flee.

The UN fact-finding mission report estimates that at least 10,000 people have been killed. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)