At Least 28 Dead, 81 Trapped as Powerful Earthquakes Strike Myanmar, Thailand

Bangkok, MINA – At least 28 people have been confirmed dead in Myanmar, with another three fatalities in Thailand, following a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar’s Sagaing region on Friday.

The tremors, which were felt as far as Bangkok, Thailand, led to widespread destruction, including the collapse of several buildings.

In Thailand, a high-rise building under construction in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district collapsed, trapping 81 people inside.

Three fatalities have been reported from this incident, and search and rescue operations are underway.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai described the earthquake as unprecedented for Bangkok in the past century.

In Myanmar, the devastation was severe, with a monastery in Taungoo collapsing and killing five displaced children.

At least 20 people perished at the Shwe Pho Shing Mosque in Mandalay when it collapsed during Friday prayers.

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors amid the rubble, and the country’s junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, has called for the prioritization of evacuations from collapsed buildings.

The quake also caused significant damage to historical landmarks, including the Ava Bridge and Mandalay Palace.

A state of emergency has been declared in several affected regions, and Myanmar’s National Disaster Management Committee is coordinating relief efforts.

In Thailand, authorities have declared Bangkok an “emergency zone,” and the Stock Exchange of Thailand temporarily halted trading due to the tremors. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

