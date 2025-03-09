SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Myanmar to Hold Elections: Junta Leader

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar military commander-in-chief, salutes after delivering a speech in early February.

Minsk, MINA – Myanmar Senior Junta leader, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said that his country will hold elections this December or next January.

“We are planning to hold elections in December 2025 or at the earliest by January 2026,” said Aung Hlaing told a Friday joint press conference in the capital Minsk with Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarus’ president, reported Myanmar’s state-run Global New Light daily, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Fifty-three political parties have already submitted their lists to participate in the election,” he said, adding that the state will invite observation teams from Belarus to watch the process.

The military junta seized power in a 2021 coup from the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

