SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Massive Protests Erupt Across the US Against Trump and Musk Policies

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Protest in Washington (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Protest in Washington (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – Hundreds of thousands of Americans gathered nationwide on Saturday to protest against President Donald Trump’s policies and business magnate Elon Musk.

As reported Anadolu Agency, the demonstrations, organized by the 50501 movement, took place in nearly 1,000 locations, including major cities like Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston.

Protesters carried signs with messages such as “Fascism has no place here” and “Hands off of our democracy.” Many specifically targeted Musk, who serves as a senior advisor and leads the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), accusing him of playing a key role in downsizing the federal government.

The 50501 movement, named for its goal of “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement,” has been actively mobilizing people through social media. Organizer Kay Evert revealed that the movement started on Reddit before gaining widespread support, with its subreddit now boasting over 246,000 members.

Also Read: Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

Signs at the protests highlighted various concerns, including the protection of social security, Medicare, public education, and foreign alliances. Some also criticized the Trump administration’s attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

This is the fourth major demonstration organized by 50501, following previous protests on February 5, February 17, and March 4. The movement continues to rally support, warning that if action isn’t taken now, “there won’t be anything left to save.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Microsoft Employees Protest AI Use by Israeli Military During 50th Anniversary Celebration

Tag50501 Movement activism Boston democracy demonstration DOGE Elon Musk Fascism government Hands Off Medicare New York politics protest Reddit Social Security Trump USA: Washington DC

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Protest in Washington (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Massive Protests Erupt Across the US Against Trump and Musk Policies

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli captives in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

In a Video, Israeli Captives Urge Israelis to Pressure Netanyahu for Their Release

  • 8 hours ago
Microsoft (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Microsoft Employees Protest AI Use by Israeli Military During 50th Anniversary Celebration

  • 21 hours ago
Thousands of Israelis to Demand Hostage Swap Deal with Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hundreds of Israelis Demand Hostage Release Before Netanyahu’s Hungary Visit

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 13:24 WIB
America

US Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Amid Cold Weather

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 06:14 WIB
Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Houthi Launches Hypersonic Missile to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 21:54 WIB
Load More
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Attacks in Gaza Second Day of Eid al-Fitr

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 07:45 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Incursion into Rafah

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Palestine

Israel Accused of Using Food and Humanitarian Aid as Weapons in Gaza Crisis

  • Friday, 4 April 2025 - 20:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 100 Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:55 WIB
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli captives in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

In a Video, Israeli Captives Urge Israelis to Pressure Netanyahu for Their Release

  • 8 hours ago
Protest in Washington (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Massive Protests Erupt Across the US Against Trump and Musk Policies

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Halts Water Supply to Gaza, Raising Fears of Humanitarian Crisis

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

  • 4 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us