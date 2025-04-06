Massive Protests Erupt Across the US Against Trump and Musk Policies

Washington, MINA – Hundreds of thousands of Americans gathered nationwide on Saturday to protest against President Donald Trump’s policies and business magnate Elon Musk.

As reported Anadolu Agency, the demonstrations, organized by the 50501 movement, took place in nearly 1,000 locations, including major cities like Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston.

Protesters carried signs with messages such as “Fascism has no place here” and “Hands off of our democracy.” Many specifically targeted Musk, who serves as a senior advisor and leads the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), accusing him of playing a key role in downsizing the federal government.

The 50501 movement, named for its goal of “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement,” has been actively mobilizing people through social media. Organizer Kay Evert revealed that the movement started on Reddit before gaining widespread support, with its subreddit now boasting over 246,000 members.

Signs at the protests highlighted various concerns, including the protection of social security, Medicare, public education, and foreign alliances. Some also criticized the Trump administration’s attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

This is the fourth major demonstration organized by 50501, following previous protests on February 5, February 17, and March 4. The movement continues to rally support, warning that if action isn’t taken now, “there won’t be anything left to save.” []

