Myanmar Shadow Government Requests Inclusion in ASEAN Meeting

Naypyidaw, MINA – The shadow government of Myanmar National Unitu Government (NUG) has urged the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to give them seats in the summit to be held on Saturday this week in Jakarta, Indonesia to discuss Myanmar issues.

NUG also urged ASEAN not to recognize the military rulers who seized power in the coup last February.

Senior military government leader General Min Aung Hlaing is expected to join the ASEAN special summit in Myanmar on Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

It will be his first official trip abroad since the coup that toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Al Jazeera reported.

Moe Zaw Oo, Deputy Foreign Minister for the parallel NUG – formed on Friday by ousted politicians, mostly from the Aung San Suu Kyi party, as well as ethnic minority politicians said ASEAN had not yet entered into a relationship with them.

“If ASEAN wants to help resolve the Myanmar situation, they will achieve nothing without consulting and negotiating with the NUG, which is supported by the people and has full legitimacy,” he told the Burma Voice of America on Sunday.

“It is important that this military council is not recognized. This needs to be handled carefully, “he said.

On Saturday, Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said several leaders from the 10 ASEAN countries, including Min Aung Hlaing, had confirmed they would attend the April 24 meeting in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)