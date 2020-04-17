Muslims Must Be Optimistic: Imaam Yakhsyallah

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur asserted Muslims must have an optimistic spirit that Islam must win, because Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala guarantees it.

“Let us try to understand the word of God contained in surah At-Taubah verses 32-33,” Yakhsyallah said in Tele Ta’lim with MER-C volunteers from Al-Fatah who are building the Indonesian hospital in Gaza on Friday, April 17.

The Word of Allah in At-Taubah 32-33 means: They want to extinguish the light (religion) of Allah with their mouths (sayings), and Allah does not want other than perfecting His light, even though those who disbelieve do not like “.

Yakhshallah delivered the first surah At-Taubah the content of repentance between three people, when they did not join the Tabuk war until they repented.

Then, Surah At-Taubah also explained the behavior of infidels towards Muslims. This provides information and guidance from Allah towards the enemies of Islam who will continue to try to extinguish the light of Allah.

“So, do not ever think that unbelievers or enemies of Allah will stop in putting out the light of Allah, but this effort is not allowed by Allah. The light of Allah will continue to shine, ” Yakhshallah stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)