Imaam Yakhsyallah: Tahajud Prayer is the Key of Victory for Muslims

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur said that the midnight prayer is the key of the victory for Muslims.

“The night pins (experts in tahajud) are reliable cavalry during the day. Horsemen will not win against their enemies as long as they do not become night pins, “said Yakhsyallah during annual meeting after the Eid al-Fitr 1442 H hat At-Taqwa Mosque, Cileungsi, Bogor on Sunday.

He explained people who wake up at night to convert to Allah Subhanahu wa Taala, they humble themselves before Him, ask Him for help, and ask for a high position on earth,entitle help from Allah. So, they are given strength by Allah in their struggle during the day.

“Qiyamul Lail (midnight prayer) is the key to victory against the enemy. These were the understandings and habits of the earlier saints. We should also do the same with them, ”said Yakhsyallah.

He explained this is the most important method if we want victory and get a glorious position before God and mankind.

“Rasulullah Sallahu Alaihi Wasalam as the leader for the mujahid, and the imam for the leaders has guided us in carrying out this basic teaching by getting up at night to perform the Tahajud prayer,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

This Tahajud prayer is also performed by friends when they are jihad against unbelievers and liberating countries and cities. Their victories in conquering these countries have humiliated the enemies of Islam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)