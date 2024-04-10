Muslims in Gaza Pray Eid al-Fitr at the Ruins of Mosque and School

Gaza, MINA – In the midst of various difficulties due to the aggression of the Israeli occupation, millions of Palestinian Muslims in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday performed Eid al-Fitr prayers in various places, such as mosque ruins, shelter schools and in public squares despite rainy conditions and cold weather.

During the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation completely destroyed more than 229 mosques.

In Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, where more than one million Palestinians have fled, a number of refugees performed Eid prayers at shelter schools and near refugee camps.

Several aid organizations took the initiative to distribute sweets and toys to children in an effort to make them smile despite difficult circumstances. Eid prayers were also held at the ruins of the Al-Farouq Mosque in the city.

In Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, a number of residents performed Eid al-Adha prayers in a public square, amidst rain and cold weather.

Wafa reported, even though Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip has been going on for 187 days, residents are trying their best to bring joy to the hearts of children.

Most of the children wore ordinary clothes and were unable to buy Eid clothes due to difficult conditions caused by aggression and the destruction of markets and shops.

The number of Palestinians who were martyred in the Gaza Strip increased to 33,360 people, the majority of whom were children and women, while around 76,000 residents were injured.

Thousands of people are still missing under rubble and on the roads, and occupation forces are blocking ambulances and rescue crews from reaching them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)