Eid al-Fitr is a Moment to Strengthen Muslim Unity and Congregational Life

Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur when delivering the 1445H Eid Al-Fitr Sermon in the courtyard of the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex Cileungsi, Bogor, Wednesday (10/4/2024) morning. (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Bogor, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur said that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr 1445 H, which was full of blessings and mercy, was a momentum to strengthen the unity of Muslims and increase togetherness in congregational life.

According to him, the Eid al-Fitr celebration is the most appropriate moment for Muslims to forgive each other, eliminate feelings of resentment or hostility so that the quality of life becomes better, more peaceful and meaningful.

“We will eliminate the barriers of differences, groups, party choices and so on, because Muslims are one people,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah when delivering the 1445H Eid Al-Fitr Sermon in the courtyard of the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor on Wednesday morning.

Imaam Yakhsyallah said that the attitude that every Muslim should have after Ramadan is to always have an attitude of home (compassion), forgive easily, live in congregation and stay away from division and disputes.

“Because divisive behavior is the main characteristic of Mushrikians, we are obliged to avoid it,” he said.

He also said that those who celebrate Eid al-Fitr are those who forge themselves to return to nature from their sins, after going through a series of Ramadan education.

“It’s not like people celebrate Eid by committing sins again, because they have neglected Ramadan. “These are people who suffer losses, even disaster, leaving Ramadan without reward and forgiveness,” he said.

Apart from that, Imaam Yakhsyallah said that this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration is also a momentum to increase humanitarian solidarity, especially towards our brothers and sisters in Palestine, especially in Gaza who are experiencing extraordinary suffering and difficulties.

He said, we have carried out the fasting worship and today we are performing the Eid prayer with full comfort and safety. Meanwhile, our brothers and sisters in Palestine, especially Gaza, are fasting, but their fast is without eating sahoor or breaking the fast.

“Similarly, this Eid al-Fitr passed without any fanfare, as we are experiencing today. “Even Eid is celebrated by bombs and missile attacks,” he said.

He added that this also happened to some of our brothers in other places whose fasting and Eid were under pressure from the authorities, and they were even prohibited from doing so.

“The blessed month of Ramadan has left us, may Allah accept our deeds for trying to live up to Ramadan to the maximum. It is not limited to verbal words, but reaches the heart and is practiced in daily activities. “Hopefully there will be atsar or scars to continue practicing in the next eleven months,” concluded Imaam Yakhsyallah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)