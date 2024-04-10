Eid al-Fitr Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Attended by 60,000 Palestinian Muslims

Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on April 10, 2024 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]

Al-Quds, MINA – More than 60,000 Palestinians performed Eid al-Fitr 1445 H prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) on Wednesday.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, despite rainy conditions and strict restrictions from the Israeli occupation police, Muslims from various Palestinian areas managed to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque even before Fajr Prayers.

However, Israeli Police reportedly attacked several worshipers while entering and leaving the Aqsa Mosque in the Bab Al-Asbat and Bab Al-Silsila areas in the Old City.

Israeli police prohibited several worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa, so they prayed at the outer gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel continues to restrict Palestinian Muslims’ access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid increasing tensions in the West Bank and the ongoing occupation aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)