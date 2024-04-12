On 3rd Day of Eid Al-Fitr, Over 25 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – More than 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured as Israel bombed a house in the central Gaza city on Friday, the third day of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, according to official media reports.

“The (Israeli) occupation aircraft launched raids on a house belonging to the Tabatibi family, in the Sidra area, in the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City, killing more than 25 citizens and wounding dozens,” the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It added that “occupation helicopters also targeted the northern areas of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

A number of Palestinians were injured after the Israeli army bombed “a school housing displaced people in the new camp in Nuseirat,” it said.

The Israeli army has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023, more than 33,500 Palestinians and injured over 76,000 others, causing mass destruction, and displacement and bringing its population of more than 2 million on the verge of famine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)