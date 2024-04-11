Eid al-Fitr, Israel Continues to Attack Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army continues to attack a number of areas in the Gaza Strip through air attacks even though Muslims all over the world, including in Palestine, are celebrating Eid al-Fitr 1445H which falls on Wednesday.

“In the last 24 hours, warplanes and drones have attacked dozens of targets in a number of different areas in the Gaza Strip,” said an Israeli military statement, reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli army claimed that they targeted military areas, rocket launch platforms and tunnel mouths.

Apart from that, they also said they were involved in clashes with Palestinian fighters in central Gaza.

Israeli troops currently remaining in the Gaza Strip are limited to Nahal Brigade troops stationed in the Netzarim corridor which divides Gaza into two parts in the south and north.

The corridor was created to prevent the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian struggle movement Hamas has still not issued a reply statement responding to the Israeli military’s statement.

Israel previously launched an attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr. A total of 14 people died, including children.

Israel’s military aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023 has killed more than 33,300 Palestinians and injured more than 76,000 others.

The UN said that Israel’s actions caused 85 percent of Gaza’s population to be displaced from their homes, 60 percent of infrastructure in Gaza was damaged and destroyed, and caused severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a preliminary ruling on January 26 ordering Israel to stop carrying out genocide and work towards improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)