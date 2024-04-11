Eid in Taiwan: Thousands of Indonesian Muslims Perform Eid Prayers

As many as 18 thousand Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Taiwan attended the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijri prayer which was held in the courtyard of the National Taiwan Museum, Taipei, on Wednesday (10/3/2024). (Photo: RTI)

Taipei, MINA – Wednesday April, 10 2024 is Eid al-Fitr, a moment that is awaited by Muslims all over the world, including in Taiwan.

Unlike in Indonesia where Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday, Taiwan itself does not adopt religious days as national holidays so that Eid al-Fitr 1445 H which falls on Wednesday April 10, is a working day in Taiwan.

However, according to a report by Radio Taiwan International (RTI) for MINA, Indonesian citizens in Taiwan, numbering around 300 thousand people, the majority of whom are Muslims, with great joy and solemnity welcomed the victory day, they started the day This is by attending Eid prayers held at 16 points in Taiwan.

Considering the number of people and limited places of worship, the Eid prayers at several points were carried out by more than 1 group, some up to 5 groups.

The rainy and cold weather did not hinder their intention to carry out the Eid prayers so that almost every point and every cluster of Eid prayers was filled with worshipers.

On the same occasion, according to information gathered by MINA, as many as 18 thousand Indonesian citizens in Taiwan attended the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijri prayer which was held in the courtyard of the National Taiwan Museum, Taipei.

The joint prayer activity was held by the PBNU Da’wah Institute, Lazisnu PBNU in collaboration with the Taiwan Nahdlatul Ulama (PCINU) Special Branch Management.

In order to welcome Eid al-Fitr, the Indonesian Economic Trade Office (KDEI) Taipei also held an Open House event inviting all Indonesian citizens in Taiwan to attend.

Head of IETO Iqbal Shoffan Shofwan in his remarks apart from wishing him a happy Eid al-Fitr, apologized physically and mentally.

He also expressed his gratitude that there were no Indonesian victims in the earthquake that rocked Taiwan last week, however he expressed his condolences to the victims.

“Let us convey our empathy to the 13 Taiwanese who died and around 1,700 people suffered minor and serious injuries as a result of the earthquake that hit Taiwan a week ago. “We convey greetings to the victims, hopefully they recover quickly and the families left behind remain steadfast and remain enthusiastic. Let us convey greetings to the earthquake victims in Hualien,” said Iqbal.

Using the opportunity of the KDEI Taipei Eid Open House, this time also invited 13 young guests from the Harmony Home Foundation (Harmony Home Orphanage) Nanggang, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr together and give them gifts and THR.

“Ladies and gentlemen, today there are 13 of our children from Panti Harmoni who came to eat with us. I’m not sure whether they can speak Indonesian or not? Because they speak Mandarin very fluently, and don’t seem to be able to speak Indonesian. “They share happiness with us, so we also share happiness with them, with the ones wearing yellow headscarves,” he added.

The KDEI Open House was filled with positive activities that took place with great joy. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)