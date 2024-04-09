Arab Countries Announce Eid Al-Fitr on Wednesday 10 April

Makkah, MINA – The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia decided that Tuesday, April 9 2024, was the 30th of Ramadan 1445H, because the crescent moon was not visible on Monday afternoon, so Wednesday April 10 2024 will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr 1445.

Countries in the Arab region and beyond announced the same thing, such as Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Oman and Jordan, Elwatan reported.

The Rukyatul Hilal Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of Qatar announced the same thing, Tuesday, April 9, the continuation of the holy month of Ramadan, and Wednesday 1 Shawwal 14456 H.

On other continents, the Australian Fatwa Council announced that Wednesday would be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Australia, based on confirmed astronomical calculations.

The Australian Fatwa Council explained in its statement that after following up with astronomical observatories and scientific academies who care about monitoring the appearance of the crescent moon in Australia and the world, a new crescent moon will appear on Tuesday, April 9 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

