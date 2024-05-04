Israeli Airstrike on Rafah Kills Six Palestinians Children and Women

Residents in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday (12/10/2023) helped with efforts to rescue victims of a series of Israeli air attacks. (Photo: Xinhua/Khaled OmarX)

Gaza, MINA – At least six civilians, predominantly children and women, were killed and others injured Friday night in an Israeli airstrike which targeted a building in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, according to local sources as quoted by Wafa.

The sources reported that Israeli warplanes bombarded a residential building in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood of Rafah, resulting in the murder of six civilians and injuring several others.

Additionally, multiple civilians were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that hit a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah. Meanwhile, nine more civilians were injured in another Israeli strike on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, medical sources announced a rise in the death toll in Gaza to 34,596, with the majority being children and women, since the start of the Israeli aggression last October.

The toll of injuries has risen to 77,816 since the beginning of the aggression, with thousands of victims still trapped under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)