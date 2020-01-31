Gaza-Israel Launch Air Attacks Each Other Off

Gaza, MINA – In response to Israeli air and tank attacks on Thursday afternoon, insurgents in the Gaza Strip fired three rockets at night at Israel.

A few hours later, Israeli fighter jets responded it on Friday morning, January 31.

Palestinians reported huge explosions near Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that warplanes and other aircraft carried out attacks on a number of targets belonging to Hamas, an insurgent group that controls the Gaza Strip.

However, there were no reports of deaths or injuries as a result of the attack. Extensive power cuts were reported in Rafah.

The tensions between Israel and Gaza have continued to increase over the past two weeks after several months of relative silent.

Concerns have risen in recent days after the release of the US peace plan which is seen as highly beneficial to Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)