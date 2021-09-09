Muslims Banned to Prayer at Ibrahimi Mosque During Jewish Celebrations

Hebron, MINA – Israel bans Muslim to pray at Ibrahimi Mosque in the Hebron City, South West Bank during Jewish Celebrations reserved only for Jews.

The Director of the Ibrahimi Mosque Sheikh Hafthi Abu Sneinah said, Israeli forces reject Palestinians access to the holy site along with its courtyard as the settlers were preparing to mark the Jewish New Year holiday. This was quoted from Wafa, on Wednesday, Sept 9.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Tamimi, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) condemned the closure.

He call it a flagrant insult to the feelings of Arabs and Muslims, a grave violation of freedom of worship and a blatant violation of human rights.

Israel divided the Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994 between Muslims and Jews after a notorious massacre perpetrated by a Jewish settler that killed more than 50 people.

Beforehand, Ibrahimi Mosque is place

of worship devoted only to Muslim worshipers. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)