MUI: Vaccine Sinovac is Halal

Jakarta, MINA – After holding a closed plenary meeting in Jakarta on Friday, Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Central Fatwa Commission finally determined that Vaccine Sinovac Covid-19 is halal.

“However, the fatwa is not final because it is still waiting for a security permit from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM). Regarding the halal aspect, after a long discussion of the auditor’s explanation, the Fatwa Commission meeting agreed that the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Lifescience for which the certification was submitted by Biofarma was holy and halal, “said Chairman of the MUI Fatwa Division KH Asrorun Niam Sholeh.

According to him, even though it is lawful and holy, the MUI fatwa is not final because it is still waiting for the BPOM decision regarding safety, quality, and efficacy.

“Regarding the usefulness of its use, this is closely related to decisions about the safety, quality, and efficacy aspects of the BPOM. It will await the final result of its good. The whole fatwa will be delivered after BPOM has conveyed the safety aspect to be used, whether it is safe or not, then the fatwa will see, “he said.

Niam detailed the meeting attended by the leadership and members of the Central MUI Fatwa Commission, only discussed determining the sharia suitability of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Lifescience .Co. There are three registered vaccines produced by Sinovac, namely Coronavac, Vaccine Covid-19, and Vac2 Bio.

“What we discusse today is about the Covid-19 vaccine product from the Sinovac manufacturer and nothing else. “The discussion begins with an audit from the auditors,” he said.

The Fatwa Commission determined it was halal because previously it had thoroughly reviewed the audit report from the MUI team. The team consisted of the Central MUI Fatwa Commission and the MUI LPPOM. The team has previously experienced in the MR Vaccine audit process.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)