MUI Holds Fund Raising for Construction of Indonesian Hospital in Hebron

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in the field of Foreign Cooperation and International Relations, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim emphasized that the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron really needs help.

“We will soon hold a task meeting, so that all Indonesian people and Muslims can participate in the construction of this hospital,” he said during receiving a visit from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) team at UHAMKA Jakarta on Saturday.

Sudarnoto explained that the hospital development plan will collaborate with various groups and organizations.

“Including the Aqsa Working Group which has provided many productive inputs and suggestions for the construction of this hospital,” he explained.

AWG Presidium Chair M Anshorullah and Angga Aminudin welcomed the planned cooperation for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron and were ready to mobilize experienced volunteers to complete the construction.

“Alhamdulillah, with Allah’s permission we have sent volunteers for the construction of Indonesian hospitals in Gaza and Myanmar,” Anshorulloh said.

Secretary General of AWG, Subhan Amier Chaf, explained that the volunteers were very experienced, because they had previously succeeded in completing the construction of Indonesian Hospitals in Gaza and in Myanmar.

“This is due to the good cooperation between us (AWG) and the Shuffah Hizbullah Al-Fatah Foundation and of course from MER-C and from all Indonesian people,” Subhan said.

Subhan added that the volunteers sent had to be really experienced because the construction of the Indonesian Hospital was in a location that was often the target of attacks by Israeli soldiers targeting Palestinians.

“We have to prepare carefully from the A to Z,” Subhan said.

The hospital is planned to be built to accommodate patients in the Palestinian Hebron region of about 1.2 million who need medical assistance, particularly for physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Currently, the construction process is still at the stage of raising funds and sending volunteers and engineers there.

In the follow-up meeting, AWG expressed his gratitude and gave souvenirs to Sudarnoto for his participation as a resource person in the International Webinar and the 13th AWG Anniversary, on April 3, 2021. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)