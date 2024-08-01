MUI Holds Forum on Islamic Brotherhood to Boycott Pro-Israel Products

The forum, entitled "Islamic Brotherhood in the Context of Israel Affiliation Controversy," took place at Hotel Santika Premiere Slipi Jakarta on Wednesday, (31/7/2024). (Photo: MUI)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Council of Ulema (MUI), through its Islamic Brotherhood Commission, held a Forum on Islamic Brotherhood to discuss boycotting pro-Israel products.

The forum, entitled “Islamic Brotherhood in the Context of Israel Affiliation Controversy,” took place at Hotel Santika Premiere Slipi Jakarta on Wednesday.

Prof. Asrorun Niam, Chairman of MUI’s Fatwa Board, emphasized that Islamic Brotherhood should not be merely a slogan but should translate into real actions for the benefit of the ummah.

“The essence of Islamic Brotherhood is not just about meetings but implementing it through concrete actions within our responsibilities,” he stated.

The UIN Jakarta professor also highlighted that every individual has a role in supporting Palestine’s struggle for independence.

Asrorun urged the public to avoid collaborating with entities that support occupation and human rights violations.

“If we are entrepreneurs, we must ensure our business activities do not collaborate with those supporting occupations,” he added.

MUI’s Fatwa No. 83 of 2023 supports the Palestinian struggle and calls for a boycott of products affiliated with Israel.

According to MUI’s statement, academic research shows that the fatwa has been followed by over 98 percent of respondents, with significant economic impacts.

“Several brands affiliated with Israel have seen a drastic decline, while those mistakenly boycotted should clarify with MUI. “We do not want to unjustly punish those who are not at fault,” Asrorun said.

Asrorun also emphasized the 2024 Ijtima Ulama Fatwa Commission’s decision, which highlights principles of international relations respecting human dignity.

“In cases of refugees or genocide, as Muslims, we are obligated to provide aid and support,” he emphasized.

Asrorun further stressed the importance of creatively socializing the fatwa among the younger generation.

“Creative outreach among youth is crucial to properly communicate and understand the fatwa’s substance,” he noted.

The Forum on Islamic Brotherhood is expected to strengthen synergy and commitment in supporting Palestine’s independence struggle and rejecting all forms of occupation and human rights abuses.

“Such meetings are important, even if there is no unanimous agreement, at least there is mutual understanding. It helps build a narrative and prevents misunderstandings,” concluded Asrorun.

Through this forum, MUI aims to bolster the Islamic Brotherhood and increase awareness and support for the Palestinian independence movement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)