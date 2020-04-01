MUI Calls for Govt to Help Poor People During Coronavirus Plague

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) remind the government to help poor people in the midst of Covid-19 epidemic that required it to stay at home without being able to carry out daily work.

According to the Deputy Chairperson of MUI, Muhyiddin Junaidi, the government must divert the existing budget allocation for helping poor people.

“The allocation is diverted, why should prioritize development that is not clear. So it means that priority is more important than important,” said Muhyiddin as quoted from Republika on Wednesday.

MUI held a central leadership meeting online on Tuesday. The discussion topics at the meeting still involved various matters relating to the coronavirus outbreak or Covid-19.

Muhyiddin revealed that the meeting included discussing the draft MUI appeal regarding the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

MUI, continued Muhyiddin, asked the government to fulfill its promises to protect poor people.

“The government promises to help the poor, yes help. As a result of this exposure, the number of poor people increases, so prepare the budget. If it is not prepared, it will also be dangerous for national stability,” he said.

MUI also appealed to immigrants in urban areas to stay afloat and not go back home.

In the meantime, friendship with large families in the village can be done through communication technology that has been so developed. Such as video calls, telephone or others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)