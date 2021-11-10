Muhammadiyah Aid Holds Gardening Training for People of Rohingya

Rakhine, MINA – Indonesian Islamic Organization, Muhammadiyah Aid in collaboration with the Center for Social Integrity (CSI) Myanmar held a Home Gardening Training which was attended by participants from Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, the majority of whom are Buddhists and also victims of the Rohingya conflict.

The Livelihood Program Coordinator of Muhammadiyah Aid, Bachtiar Dwi Kurniawan, said the activity was held so that they have skills in the latest or current agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry.

“This activity is to train the Rohingya people such as farmers, breeders, gardeners, workshops and technicians so that they have skills and livelihoods,” said Bachtiar as quoted from Muhammadiyah.or.id on Wednesday.

Bachtiar added that the program proved that the inclusive Muhammadiyah movement does not only side with one group but extends to everyone.

“Participants are invited to know the profile of Muhammadiyah and also empowerment activities including agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry that have been carried out by Muhammadiyah,” explained Bachtiar.

Muhammadiyah through the Community Empowerment Council (MPM) has made modules that have been translated into English so that they can be practiced by people across countries.

According to the MPM Secretary, in general, Muhammadiyah Aid has a program to fulfill health facilities and empowerment for victims of the Myanmar conflict.

Muhammadiyah has built elementary schools in Myanmar. In addition, it has also set up a Community Learning Center and a Vocational Learning Center. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)