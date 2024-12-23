At Least 60,000 Rohingya Flee to Bangladesh amid Conflict in Myanmar

Dhaka, MINA – Around 60,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh over the past two months amidst escalating conflict between Myanmar’s junta government and the Arakan Army.

“We are fundamentally against allowing more Rohingya to enter. However, sometimes the situation becomes such that we have no other choice,” said Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor, Md. Touhid Hossain on Sunday.

“In such cases, we allowed 60,000 Rohingya to enter. It’s not that we granted them official entry; they came through different routes,” he added, according to Anadolu Agency.

Hossain also shared that he had attended informal consultations with representatives from neighboring countries, including Laos, Thailand, India, China, and Myanmar, to discuss the issue.

During a meeting in Bangkok last week, led by Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Hossain reiterated that no further waves of Rohingya refugees would be allowed into Bangladesh.

“However, we must make arrangements to stop this influx, together with the international community,” he said.

According to Hossain, these countries no longer foresee Myanmar returning to its previous state. Therefore, they urged Myanmar, represented by Acting Foreign Minister U Than Swe, to resolve internal issues through dialogue with all parties.

The Arakan Army has gained control over more areas in Myanmar’s Rakhine State along the Bangladesh border.

However, Hossain emphasized that formal talks with those controlling more territory along the border are impossible.

“I told him (Than Swe) that the Myanmar border is no longer under your control. The border is controlled by non-state actors. As a state, we cannot engage with non-state actors. Therefore, Myanmar must find a way to address the border and Rohingya issue,” Hossain asserted.

Bangladesh currently hosts over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar District, in southeastern Bangladesh.

Most of the Muslim Rohingya fled Myanmar in August 2017 following military crackdowns.

The Rohingya infiltration has also been marred by corruption along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, with some individuals facilitating crossings in exchange for money. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)