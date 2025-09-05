SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNICEF: 350,000 Rohingya Children at Risk of Losing Access to Education by 2026

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Rohingya children inside a UNICEF education center in Mikhmat, Bangladesh. (Photo: ANA)

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that 350,000 Rohingya refugee children may permanently lose access to education by 2026 due to significant cuts in international funding for education.

According to Arakan News Agency (ANA) on Thursday, UNICEF projections show that declining international aid threatens to strip nearly six million children worldwide of access to education by 2026 30 percent of them living in humanitarian emergencies, including 350,000 Rohingya children.

The agency’s analysis estimates that official development assistance for education will shrink by 24 percent compared with 2023, equivalent to $3.2 billion, with about 80 percent of the cuts coming from reductions announced by the United States, Germany, and France.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stressed that every dollar cut from education funding is not merely a financial decision, but a judgment on the future of a child at risk.

She underlined that education is a lifeline, especially in times of crisis, providing children with the opportunity to escape poverty and build a better future. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBangladesh center in Mikhmat Education Rohingya Children UNICEF

