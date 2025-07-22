SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

3 Views

Photo: Kazinform news
Photo: Kazinform news

Dhaka, MINA – A Bangladeshi Air Force training jet has crashed into a school and college campus in the capital, Dhaka, killing 20 people, including the pilot, the military announced in a statement.

The F-7 BGI aircraft went down at the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday, at approximately 1:00 PM (07:00 GMT), while students were taking exams or attending regular classes, Al Jazeera reported.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammed Toukir Islam, had made “every effort to divert the aircraft from a densely populated area to a less populated location,” according to the military.

The military stated it would investigate the cause of the crash, which injured 171 people.

Also Read: UK Foreign Secretary Says Gaza War Must End Now

Most of the injured were between eight and 14 years old, said Mohammad Maruf Islam, joint director of the National Institute of Plastic Surgery and Burn Hospital Dhaka, where many victims were being treated.

Following the crash, a large fire was visible near the courtyard, spewing thick smoke into the sky, as crowds watched from a distance.

Firefighters sprayed water onto the wreckage of the destroyed aircraft, which appeared to have struck the side of a building, damaging iron grilles and creating a gaping hole in the structure.

Videos on social media showed people screaming and crying while others tried to comfort them.

Also Read: UK and 24 Nations Urge Israel to End Gaza War Immediately

“When I picked up my children and went to the gate, I realized something was coming from behind. I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke,” said Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school.

An ambulance carrying injured victims was seen leaving the scene after the air force training jet crashed at the Milestone College campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Many victims were in critical condition at the burn hospital and other local hospitals, reports indicated.

Interim government head Muhammad Yunus announced a national day of mourning for Tuesday.

Also Read: University of Florence Departments Initiate Academic Boycott of Israel

Yunus expressed “deep grief and sorrow” over the incident in a post on X.

“The irreparable losses suffered by the air force, students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident,” he said.

He also announced that an emergency hotline had been activated at the National Institute of Plastic Surgery and Burn Hospital after the accident. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 20 Countries Condemn Israel’s Aid Model, Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Tagairplane crash Bangladesh

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Photo: Kazinform news
Asia

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

  • 7 hours ago
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Asia

Sweden Commits $12.7 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Photo: Anadolu Agency
Asia

India Assures Court on Waqf Law Changes Amid Widespread Protests

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:37 WIB
Asia

US Announces $73 Million in Assistance for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Shortage

  • Saturday, 29 March 2025 - 13:26 WIB
Load More
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President: Israel’s Destabilization Plans Foiled by State and International Mediation

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Military Claims to Intercept Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Palestine

ICC Rejects Israel’s Request to Cancel Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 21:35 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us