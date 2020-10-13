Moscow Ready to Facilitate Palestinian Factions’ Meeting

Gaza, MINA – Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Musa Abu Marzuq emphasized that Moscow is willing to facilitate meetings of the secretaries-general of Palestinian factions, in order to support national unity and political contributions.

In his twitter, Abu Marzuq said Russia’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov said Moscow’s readiness to facilitate the meeting is a support for Palestinian unity and a political contribution to face all Palestinian problems.

It said the Hamas-led delegation, consisting of Political Bureau Members Musa Abu Marzuq and Husam Badran, as well as Hamas representatives in Moscow, arrived last week on a multi-day visit.

The Hamas delegation held a number of lengthy meetings with President Putin’s envoy for Middle East and African affairs, who also serves as Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, and Deputy Head of the Middle East Affairs Department at Russia’s foreign ministry, Alexei Skoserev.

Hamas, Fatah and other Palestinian factions continue to work to unite ranks and end international divisions, as well as restructure the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), including a Palestinian election schedule, for a transition of national leadership. (T/RE1)

