Iran FM Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Putin on Israel-US Strikes

Moscow, MINA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Sunday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the recent Israeli and US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, according to Mehr News Agency.

Araghchi is scheduled to hold consultations with Putin and senior Russian officials regarding regional and international issues following the attacks, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Iranian foreign minister announced on Saturday in Istanbul that he would visit Moscow to meet with Putin as part of the “strategic partnership” between the two countries.

US Bombs Three Iranian Nuclear Sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan on Sunday Morning

The United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan early Sunday morning.

The US targeted these sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility by a B-2 stealth bomber, along with dozens of cruise missiles launched from submarines against the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

This attack marks the latest escalation in Israel’s US-backed military campaign against Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes against Israel.

Israeli authorities stated that at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured as a result of Iranian missile attacks since then.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 injured due to Israeli attacks, according to the Iranian Ministry of Health. [Nia]

