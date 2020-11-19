Russia Condemns Israeli Tenders for Colonial Settlement Expansion

Moscow, MINA – Russia condemned the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to open up bidding for the construction of hundreds of new settler units, southeast of Jerusalem.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation condemned Israel’s decision to move ahead with the construction of 1,257 settler units in the colonial settlement of Givat Hamatos, built on the land of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa, WAFA reported on Wednesday.

“This decision contradicts the international legal foundation for a settlement in the Middle East,” the Ministry said in the statement.

“The construction of new housing in this area will separate East Jerusalem from Bethlehem, thereby interrupting the territorial continuity of the Palestinian state, which is envisaged by the UN resolutions and is indispensable for viability,” it warned.

It reaffirmed Russia’s position on the illegality of Israeli colonial settlements in line with international law.

“We reaffirm Russia’s position of principle on the illegal character of Israeli settlements on the West Bank of the River Jordan. Such actions by Israel are an obstacle to reaching a fair Palestinian-Israeli settlement and establishing a durable and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.”

“We urge everyone to refrain from any steps that might undermine the prospects for resuming a direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue on the fundamental issues of a final status,” the statement concluded.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)