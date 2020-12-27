Indonesia Wants to Promote ASEAN in Russia

Moscow, MINA – The Indonesian Designate Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Jose Tavares, conveyed Indonesia’s readiness to cooperate and support the Moscow ASEAN Committee (KAM) program to increase solidarity and promote ASEAN in Russia.

It was conveyed by Jose Tavares at the meeting of the ASEAN Moscow Committee (KAM) in Moscow, Russia on Thursday which took place in a hybrid manner, namely in person and online, adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, according to a written statement received by MINA.

At the KAM meeting this time an activity evaluation has been carried out during 2020 and a joint activity plan was agreed upon for 2021. The Ambassadors of ASEAN member countries to Russia also warmly welcomed the Indonesian Ambassador who arrived in Moscow on December 13, 2020.

“I am honored and pleased to be able to join the ASEAN extended family in Moscow,” said Jose Tavares, who previously served as Director General of ASEAN Cooperation at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2016-2020.

Some of the joint activities agreed upon for 2021 include the holding of the ASEAN Day and meetings with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In addition, officially the Ambassador of Viet Nam, Ngo Duc Manh, handed over the baton of the Chairmanship of KAM to Ambassador Haini Hashim from Brunei Darussalam to take the lead in the next one year period. The rotation of the change of chairmanship in KAM is adjusted to the chairmanship in ASEAN.

KAM is one of 54 ASEAN Committees in Third Countries spread across the world and consists of representatives from ASEAN member countries in each country where the Committee is located.

Currently, all ASEAN member countries have their respective Representatives or Embassies in Moscow. KAM regularly meets and exchanges views on the development of ASEAN-Russia relations and coordinates joint activities to promote ASEAN in Russia.

Russia has been an ASEAN Dialogue Partner country since 1996. The Russian government has accredited its Ambassador to ASEAN since 2009 and opened its Permanent Representative Office for ASEAN in Jakarta which was inaugurated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in 2017. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)