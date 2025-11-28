Russia Warns Trump’s Gaza Plan Could Enable “Uncontrolled Experiments” on Occupied Territory

Moscow, MINA – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday voiced deep concern that a US-backed Gaza peace plan promoted by President Donald Trump could conceal “uncontrolled experiments” on the occupied Palestinian territory.

Her remarks came after the UN Security Council adopted the plan with 13 votes in favor, while Russia and China abstained.

Zakharova cautioned that the decision “must not become a facade for uncontrolled experiments on occupied Palestinian territory, transforming into a final verdict on the legitimate rights of Palestinians to self-determination, Israeli hopes for security, and peaceful coexistence in the region.”

Central to the proposal is the creation of a “Board of Peace” that would oversee Gaza. The board would be chaired by Trump and may include what he described as “authoritative and respected global leaders.” It would also have the authority to deploy an International Stabilization Force working in coordination with Israel and Egypt. The force’s mandate includes peace enforcement, demilitarization of the enclave, and the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.

Also Read: Global Movement to Gaza to Hold Coordinated Rallies in 13 Cities on International Day of Solidarity

Zakharova highlighted several concerns with the plan, noting that it excludes the Palestinian National Administration from any role in governing Gaza or shaping its future under the two-state framework. She also pointed out that Israel’s obligations as an occupying power, including refraining from annexation and withdrawing its forces are not guaranteed in the document.

Additionally, she criticized the exclusion of both the UN Security Council and the UN Secretariat from oversight of the new governing structures and deployment mechanisms, arguing that this contradicts “the spirit of genuine peacemaking” and international legal norms.

Zakharova said Russia’s abstention reflected the positions of the Palestinian leadership and various Arab and Muslim states supporting the initiative, as well as Moscow’s desire to avoid renewed violence in Gaza.

She added that the conflict “could have been stopped long ago if Washington had not systematically vetoed six draft resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire over the past two years.”

Also Read: UN Urges Urgent Action as Human Trafficking Fears Rise in RSF-Controlled Fasher

Turning to other regional issues, Zakharova stated that potential Russian military assistance to Iran in the event of an attack by the US or its allies would fall under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Moscow and Tehran, which includes wide-ranging military and technical cooperation.

She also responded to reports that Iraqi citizens may be fighting in Ukraine, saying such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Russian Defense Ministry. “We will redirect your inquiry to our colleagues and connect you with them,” she said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Attack on Syria Kills 13, Including Women and Children